Veterans lead a sprucing-up project for old Harlem cemetery

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local veterans group took time out to honor other veterans by cleaning up a cemetery.

The combat veterans motorcycle association organized a service project to clean and repair the old site in Harlem.

They say the graveyard hasn’t had much upkeep in years, except some occasional lawn mowing.

So the group trimmed bushes, removed weeds and cleaned headstones.

Members say it's their way to give back for the veterans' services.

“The motto of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is ‘vets helping vets.’ That doesn’t necessarily remember the ones that are living. It’s remembering the ones who have gone before us and served before us. So we can just show some respect and things like that to those who have gone before us, who are buried her,” said Donald Hanson, public relations officer for the association.

The group members also found abandoned graves they believe date all the way back to 1907.

They say some might even be older than that.

