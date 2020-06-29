Advertisement

Thomson protester finds support, and is solitary no longer

Caption
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Protesters in Thomson stood in unity over the weekend, supporting a man who had been holding a one-man march for racial justice for weeks.

Clay Graves has been marching completely by himself, but the CSRA’s Black Lives Matter group changed that, showing there’s strength in numbers.

They held signs and marched down the streets in Thomson on Sunday.

Although on a smaller scale, it’s part of a wave of recent rallies and protests, many of them in Georgia sparked by public outrage over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery outside Brunswick and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. The deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor on Kentucky also have been focal points. 

On the heels of the controversies, Georgia passed hate crimes legislation last week that will take effect Wednesday. 

