Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - Reddit, an online comment forum that is one of the internet’s most popular websites, on Monday banned a pro-Donald Trump forum as part of a crackdown on hate speech.

The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company. It had previously tried to discipline the forum.

The pro-Trump forum was banned as San Francisco-based Reddit took down a total of 2,000 of the forums, or subreddits, most of which it said were inactive or had few users.

Social-media companies have long struggled to deal with hate speech on their platforms. A growing number of companies have said they are pausing social-media spending after a campaign by a group of civil-rights and other groups called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it has failed to curb racist and violent content and misinformation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

