No paychecks for 11 big leaguers: advance larger than salary

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven major leaguers won’t be getting their twice-a-month paychecks during the abbreviated 60-game season.

That’s because the $286,500 in advance salary they received after opening day was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic is more than what they are owed from their prorated salaries.

The group includes Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Jimmy Nelson and Ross Stripling, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jharel Cotton, Atlanta pitcher Grant Dayton, Pittsburgh infielder Erik Gonzalez, Kansas City pitcher Jesse Hahn, New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Holder, Philadelphia catcher Andrew Knapp, Boston pitcher Collin McHugh, Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta and Minnesota pitcher Matt Wisler.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.