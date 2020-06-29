Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia reports its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIAL TRAUMA

Images of brutality against Black people spur racial trauma

As videos of Black people being killed at the hands of police make the rounds online, many Americans have felt called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. The unfortunate irony is that the very tool that may be helping to make more people aware of the racism and violence that Black and other people of color face is also helping to fuel their trauma.

FATAL SHOOTING-DEPUTIES

Prosecutor: Georgia deputies justified in fatal shooting

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia says state investigators found deputies were justified in fatally shooting a man who authorities say plowed into patrol cars after tying up his wife and taking away their children. WMAZ-TV reports Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke made the announcement Monday about the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of 30-year-old Keith Young. Cooke says Bibb County deputies involved in the shooting will not be charged. The county sheriff’s office said in a news release last month that deputies fired the shots that killed Young as he was speeding towards them with a car on May 19.

BET AWARDS

BET Awards highlight Black voices as artists turn political

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 BET Awards served as an extension of the voices of Black people protesting in the streets about Black life and the inequalities Black people face daily, as artists used their performances to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost in the hands of police officers, including George Floyd. DaBaby, with his face pressed against the ground as an officer’s knee crippled his neck — replicating the last moments of Floyd’s life — rapped a verse from the Black Lives Matter remix of his hit song “Rockstar.”Sunday’s show, a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, featured a number of highly produced, well-crafted and pre-taped performances.

AP-GA-TRAP-MUSIC-CLARK-ATLANTA

T.I. to teach 'Business of Trap Music' at Clark Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume. T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music." The university said the course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music. T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with the HBCUs and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.” He also noted that historically Black colleges were vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.”

BC-GA-RIVER RESCUE

More than 100 helped from river during storm

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100 people were brought to safety Saturday evening after a strong thunderstorm left them stranded on the Chattahoochee River. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Gwinnett County and Johns Creek fire crews tended to 111 river visitors who were caught in the massive storm. Gwinnett department spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson told the newspaper that firefighters were sent to the river near Abbotts Bridge shortly before 5 p.m. after multiple people were reported stranded. Wilson said the group was a part of a tubing company tour that was spending the day on the river. The storm caused the water conditions to become turbulent, he said.No injuries were reported.

METRO ATLANTA WATER PROBLEM

Atlanta tests water quality; keeps boil water alert for some

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials say they continue to advise residents in parts of the city and people who live in some suburbs to continue boiling their water after a weekend water main break. The city said on Sunday that that its boil water alert will continue for people in parts of Atlanta and for residents of Chattahoochee Hills, Fairburn, Union City and the city of South Fulton. Officials say water service has been restored, but they're still awaiting lab tests expected as early as Sunday night. The water main break happened on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in the Midtown area.

PAROLE BOARD LEADERSHIP

Georgia parole board members reelect chairman, vice chairman

ATLANTA (AP) — The members of Georgia’s parole board have reelected the board’s chairman and vice chairman. At its June meeting Tuesday, Chairman Terry Barnard was elected to his sixth term as chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Brian Owens was elected to his third term as vice chairman. Parole board members are full-time state employees tasked with determining whether prisoners can be released on parole. They have the power to issue pardons and to restore political, civil and gun rights. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.