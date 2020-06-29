Hospitals beds are filling up as COVID-19 cases spike in the two-state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health experts say the only reason the COVID-19 shutdowns even happened were to help flatten the curve. But now numbers are getting higher and hospital beds are filling up, so what’s next?

Cases are on the rise in both South Carolina and Georgia.

In South Carolina, the number of cases that have come back positive has nearly doubled in two weeks. And now, 20 percent of tests executed in the state had positive results.

“If people are not careful, we certainly could see a very large number of people infected,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Augusta University Health, said.

He says, the 18 to 30-year-old groups are the largest group that have the most positive results.

While DHEC states about 50 percent of those testing positive are asymptomatic, more than 70 percent of hospital beds are full of virus patients in South Carolina. In Aiken County specifically, nearly 50 percent of hospital beds are occupied.

Across the river in Georgia, as of last Monday, the number of hospitalizations was at 1000. And according to data from yesterday, that number is now around 1,200.

In just one week, data shows nearly a 25 percent jump in the total number of hospitalizations. And Dr. Coule says we must all play our parts to see change.

“The purpose of all these measures is to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system,” he said.

Locally, Columbia County has 53 hospitalizations. Richmond County at 212.

Dr. Coule says if cases don't flatten soon, people at high risk will be an easy target for contracting the virus because of case increases.

Health officials encourage everyone to still wear face coverings and practice social distancing. This upcoming weekend is a holiday weekend, and they are expecting numbers to spike even more.

