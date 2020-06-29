Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

UNDATED (AP) — As videos of Black people being killed at the hands of police make the rounds online, many Americans have felt called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. The unfortunate irony is that the very tool that may be helping to make more people aware of the racism and violence that Black and other people of color face is also helping to fuel their trauma.

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 BET Awards served as an extension of the voices of Black people protesting in the streets about Black life and the inequalities Black people face daily, as artists used their performances to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost in the hands of police officers, including George Floyd. DaBaby, with his face pressed against the ground as an officer’s knee crippled his neck — replicating the last moments of Floyd’s life — rapped a verse from the Black Lives Matter remix of his hit song “Rockstar.”Sunday’s show, a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, featured a number of highly produced, well-crafted and pre-taped performances.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume. T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music." The university said the course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music. T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he’s excited to work with the HBCUs and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.” He also noted that historically Black colleges were vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions.”