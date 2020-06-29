Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

UNDATED (AP) — As videos of Black people being killed at the hands of police make the rounds online, many Americans have felt called to protest racial injustice in recent weeks. For many Black Americans, those videos are also contributing to a sense of grief and pain. Psychologists call it racial trauma — the distress experienced because of the accumulation of racial discrimination, racial violence or institutional racism. The unfortunate irony is that the very tool that may be helping to make more people aware of the racism and violence that Black and other people of color face is also helping to fuel their trauma.

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia says state investigators found deputies were justified in fatally shooting a man who authorities say plowed into patrol cars after tying up his wife and taking away their children. WMAZ-TV reports Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke made the announcement Monday about the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of 30-year-old Keith Young. Cooke says Bibb County deputies involved in the shooting will not be charged. The county sheriff’s office said in a news release last month that deputies fired the shots that killed Young as he was speeding towards them with a car on May 19.

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 BET Awards served as an extension of the voices of Black people protesting in the streets about Black life and the inequalities Black people face daily, as artists used their performances to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, civil rights and the lives of those lost in the hands of police officers, including George Floyd. DaBaby, with his face pressed against the ground as an officer’s knee crippled his neck — replicating the last moments of Floyd’s life — rapped a verse from the Black Lives Matter remix of his hit song “Rockstar.”Sunday’s show, a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, featured a number of highly produced, well-crafted and pre-taped performances.