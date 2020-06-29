Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high of daily reported cases as confirmed infections continue to rise. The number of reported cases on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday. Georgia health officials reported the new numbers in their daily afternoon update on Sunday. It brings Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000. The number of infections is believed to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100 people were brought to safety Saturday evening after a strong thunderstorm left them stranded on the Chattahoochee River. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Gwinnett County and Johns Creek fire crews tended to 111 river visitors who were caught in the massive storm. Gwinnett department spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson told the newspaper that firefighters were sent to the river near Abbotts Bridge shortly before 5 p.m. after multiple people were reported stranded. Wilson said the group was a part of a tubing company tour that was spending the day on the river. The storm caused the water conditions to become turbulent, he said.No injuries were reported.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials say they continue to advise residents in parts of the city and people who live in some suburbs to continue boiling their water after a weekend water main break. The city said on Sunday that that its boil water alert will continue for people in parts of Atlanta and for residents of Chattahoochee Hills, Fairburn, Union City and the city of South Fulton. Officials say water service has been restored, but they're still awaiting lab tests expected as early as Sunday night. The water main break happened on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in the Midtown area.

ATLANTA (AP) — The members of Georgia’s parole board have reelected the board’s chairman and vice chairman. At its June meeting Tuesday, Chairman Terry Barnard was elected to his sixth term as chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Brian Owens was elected to his third term as vice chairman. Parole board members are full-time state employees tasked with determining whether prisoners can be released on parole. They have the power to issue pardons and to restore political, civil and gun rights. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.