Grace period ends for Grovetown water shutoffs

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown this week will begin cutting off water service to people who haven’t paid their bills.

The city had suspended shutoffs for nonpayment in the past three months due to economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, shutoffs will resume Tuesday.

Those needing to arrange payment plans should contact the utility Billing department at 706-863-4576, ext. 450.

