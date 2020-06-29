Advertisement

Grace period ends for Grovetown water shutoffs

Clean, running water from faucet.
Clean, running water from faucet. (KOTA)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown this week will begin cutting off water service to people who haven’t paid their bills.

The city had suspended shutoffs for nonpayment in the past three months due to economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, shutoffs will resume Tuesday.

Those needing to arrange payment plans should contact the utility Billing department at 706-863-4576, ext. 450.

