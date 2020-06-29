Georgia Southern Announces Kick Times for Five Home Football Games

STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern Athletics Department announced Monday the preliminary game times for five Eagle football games. These times are subject to change if a linear network picks up the contest for a broadcast. The Sun Belt officially announces game times and broadcast designations 12 days prior to kickoff.

The following game times have been announced:

Sat., Sept. 12: Campbell - 6 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 19: FAU - 6 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 14: Appalachian State - TBA (ESPN2)

Sat., Oct. 31: South Alabama - 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 7: Troy - 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 14: Texas State - 3:30 p.m.

All games not picked up for a linear broadcast will be shown on ESPN+.

The Eagles will also host Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in a game that will be nationally televised by ESPN2. The kick time for that contest has yet to be announced.

The deadline for football ticket and parking renewals was April 30 with standard payment plans running through July 31. For those impacted by financial hardship or financial concerns with their season ticket renewals, please call or email the Athletic Ticket Office at Tickets@GeorgiaSouthern.edu or 1 (800) GSU-WINS and a representative will help you with options that are available.

In the event that the football season does not occur, occurs without spectators, or is “materially altered,” the opportunity for a full or partial ticket office refund will be made available and communicated as changes to the schedule are announced. In this event, receiving a refund does not cause you to lose your seating location for the 2021 football season provided you meet all stated deadlines and financial commitments for the 2021 season.

Additionally, patrons will have the opportunity to credit their Eagle Fund donation to their 2021 Eagle Fund donation obligation for football season tickets and parking.

2019-20 Eagle Fund memberships must be paid in full by Sunday, June 30. Don’t forget, season tickets, parking and/or donor benefits will not be distributed until all balances are paid in full.

Eagle Seats are back again this year at Paulson Stadium. Fans may rent these chairbacks for the season or by the game. Season ticket holders, if you have not already done so when you renewed, be sure to lease your seats online at //GSEagles.com/EagleSeats by July 1 before the price increases. As a reminder, starting this season, no seat backs will be allowed to be brought into Paulson Stadium.

As a reminder, away game tickets for the 2020 season are on sale now. The priority deadline for 2020-21 Eagle Fund Donors and/or 2020 Football Season Ticket Holders is Monday, July 1. Tickets ordered by the July 1 deadline will be allocated based on priority points. Tickets ordered after the July 1 priority deadline will be allocated in the order they are received. Away game tickets ordered by non Eagle Fund Donors and/or 2020 FB season ticket holders will be allocated after priority orders are completed. No tickets will be allocated until after July 1.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.