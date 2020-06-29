Advertisement

Georgia Southern Announces Kick Times for Five Home Football Games

Danny Reed | Georgia Southern Radio
Danny Reed | Georgia Southern Radio(WCTV)
By Georgia Southern Eagles
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern Athletics Department announced Monday the preliminary game times for five Eagle football games. These times are subject to change if a linear network picks up the contest for a broadcast. The Sun Belt officially announces game times and broadcast designations 12 days prior to kickoff.

The following game times have been announced:

Sat., Sept. 12: Campbell - 6 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 19: FAU - 6 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 14: Appalachian State - TBA (ESPN2)

Sat., Oct. 31: South Alabama - 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 7: Troy - 3:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 14: Texas State - 3:30 p.m.

All games not picked up for a linear broadcast will be shown on ESPN+.

The Eagles will also host Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in a game that will be nationally televised by ESPN2. The kick time for that contest has yet to be announced.

The deadline for football ticket and parking renewals was April 30 with standard payment plans running through July 31. For those impacted by financial hardship or financial concerns with their season ticket renewals, please call or email the Athletic Ticket Office at Tickets@GeorgiaSouthern.edu or 1 (800) GSU-WINS and a representative will help you with options that are available.  

In the event that the football season does not occur, occurs without spectators, or is “materially altered,” the opportunity for a full or partial ticket office refund will be made available and communicated as changes to the schedule are announced. In this event, receiving a refund does not cause you to lose your seating location for the 2021 football season provided you meet all stated deadlines and financial commitments for the 2021 season. 

Additionally, patrons will have the opportunity to credit their Eagle Fund donation to their 2021 Eagle Fund donation obligation for football season tickets and parking.

2019-20 Eagle Fund memberships must be paid in full by Sunday, June 30. Don’t forget, season tickets, parking and/or donor benefits will not be distributed until all balances are paid in full.

Eagle Seats are back again this year at Paulson Stadium. Fans may rent these chairbacks for the season or by the game. Season ticket holders, if you have not already done so when you renewed, be sure to lease your seats online at //GSEagles.com/EagleSeats by July 1 before the price increases. As a reminder, starting this season, no seat backs will be allowed to be brought into Paulson Stadium.

As a reminder, away game tickets for the 2020 season are on sale now. The priority deadline for 2020-21 Eagle Fund Donors and/or 2020 Football Season Ticket Holders is Monday, July 1. Tickets ordered by the July 1 deadline will be allocated based on priority points. Tickets ordered after the July 1 priority deadline will be allocated in the order they are received. Away game tickets ordered by non Eagle Fund Donors and/or 2020 FB season ticket holders will be allocated after priority orders are completed. No tickets will be allocated until after July 1.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jimmy Golen
The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, according to the person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP.

Sports

Hamlin caps marathon day of racing at Pocono with 4th win

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dan Gelston
Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener.

Sports

Frittelli 4th tour player to test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Johnson wins Travelers to extend career-long season streak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patt Eaton Robb
Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13.

Latest News

Sports

No paychecks for 11 big leaguers: advance larger than salary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ronald Blum
Eleven major leaguers won’t be getting their twice-a-month paychecks during the abbreviated 60-game season.

Local

Longtime Augusta National announcer dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you've been to the Masters, you've probably seen Johnny Paulk in the red jacket on the 18th green at Augusta National.

Sports

Understanding the GreenJackets’ case against insurance company

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Earlier this week, the GreenJackets and 14 other other minor leagues teams filed a lawsuit against their insurance companies after their claims were denied for business interruption.

Sports

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON
Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.

Sports

Positive COVID test leads to more withdrawals from Travelers

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
Denny McCarthy withdrew before the second round after he tested positive for COVID-19. Bud Cauley, who played with McCarthy and shot a 69 on Thursday, also withdrew.

Sports

NBA, players sign off on final terms for restarted season

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month