Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Georgia bureau is reachable at 404-522-8971. Send daybook items to apatlanta@ap.org or georgia@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Georgia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 - Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:00 AM Atlanta City Council Member Dustin Hillis hosts free coronavirus (COVID-19) testing event

Location: Springfield Missionary Baptist, 1730 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.atlantaga.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofAtlanta

Contacts: Atlanta City Council Communications, CityCouncilCommunications@AtlantaGa.Gov, 1 404 658 6618

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Genuine Parts Company: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.genpt.com/portal/page/portal/GENPT.COM/investor

Contacts: Sid Jones, Genuine Parts VP Investor Relations, webmaster@genpt.com, 1 678 934 5628

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Coca-Cola Co: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.cocacola.com, https://twitter.com/CocaColaCo

Contacts: Tim Leveridge, Coca-Cola Co Investor Relations, 1 404 676 7563