Georgia continues recruiting efforts for poll workers

Poll workers are needed for the upcoming runoff and general election in Georgia.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office continues its poll-worker recruitment campaign ahead of the Aug. 11 runoff and Nov. 3 general election.

“Counties have had to replace poll workers who backed out because of the global pandemic and then train those replacements on everything involved with setup and operation of a polling place,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “I’m glad we have been able to find so many Georgians willing to pitch in.”

County election officials are responsible for recruiting, training and assigning the paid workers at more than 2,600 local polling places. Recruitment has become increasingly difficult in recent years, and the COVID-19 infection raised the challenge to a critical level because the average poll worker is in the high-risk age group.

Raffensperger took steps to help counties cope with their recruitment challenge, including delaying the primary twice, distributing personal protective equipment and providing supplies for sanitizing polling places.

A sign-up form at sos.ga.gov and SecureVoteGA.com brought contact information for the thousand-plus willing poll workers. That information was distributed to each person’s home county election office so interviews and training can be arranged.

“The counties need more good people, and I urge individuals and groups to step up,” Raffensperger said.

