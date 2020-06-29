GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
1-4-7
(one, four, seven)
2-2-8-6
(two, two, eight, six)
7-2-4-8
(seven, two, four, eight)
15-23-44-46-54, Cash Ball: 2
(fifteen, twenty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
1-8-1-8-8
(one, eight, one, eight, eight)
8-5-4-2-4
(eight, five, four, two, four)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Estimated jackpot: $51 million