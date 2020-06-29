Frittelli 4th tour player to test positive for coronavirus

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Dylan Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus. That doesn’t include the caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell. Frittelli missed the cut at the Travelers Championship.

The tour says he took a saliva test that is required before taking the tour charter to the next tournament in Detroit.

The test came back positive on Sunday, and Frittelli had to withdraw from next week’s Rocket Mortage Classic.

Frittelli says he felt great physically and was disappointed and surprised to learn of the positive test result. He must self-isolate for at least 10 days.

