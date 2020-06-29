Advertisement

Even as Ga., S.C. cases skyrocket, experts fear true COVID-19 stats are far worse

By Staff and wire reports
Jun. 29, 2020
Georgia and South Carolina are seeing record and near-record levels of new coronavirus cases, but health experts fear the true numbers are far higher.

That’s because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. However, they can transmit the illness to older adults and people with existing health problems, who can suffer more severe illness and death.

In Georgia

Georgia reported more than 2,200 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, a new high as confirmed infections continue to rise.

The number on Sunday eclipsed the previous highest daily total of 1,990 reported on Saturday.

The statistics bring Georgia’s total confirmed cases to more than 77,000.

MORE | Are Ga., S.C. cities overstepping with mask mandates?

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen nearly 2,800 deaths from the virus. Two additional deaths were reported on Sunday.

Coronavirus infections in Georgia have been rising throughout June, about two months after the state began lifting restrictions on businesses that had been forced to close to slow the virus’ spread.

In South Carolina

South Carolina continues to see a surge of coronavirus cases as state health officials reported more than 1,300 new cases on Sunday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 1,366 new cases, the second highest number reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

The state reported five additional deaths from the virus, bringing the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 712. The number of people hospitalized for confirmed or suspected infection of the virus neared 1,000.

Gov. Henry McMaster has warned residents to take precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

