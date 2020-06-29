Do you recognize this robbery and assault suspect? Call deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need your help looking for a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Augusta.

Juan Carlos Lopez, 19, is wanted on suspicion of an aggravated assault and armed robbery that happened Sunday in the 400 block of Birdie Court, off Sibley Road near Gordon Highway.

He’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him.

If you know where he could be, you’re asked to call Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

