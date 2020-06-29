Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the CSRA under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms through 8 AM this morning. This means isolated severe weather is possible.

Higher storm chances are expected heading into this week as a weak northwesterly flow aloft guides in disturbances that should trigger storm development. Temperatures next week will be average for June with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70.

A mix of clouds and sun expected today, highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll see a 30% chance for afternoon t-storms. Partly cloudy overnight, lows in the lower 70s. We’ll continue to see elevated chances for showers and afternoon storms through the middle of the week. Highs will remain seasonal in the lower 90s. Some storms each afternoon will have the potential to become strong to severe with strong gusty winds and heavy rain as the main threats. Heading closer to the 4th of July holiday weekend, heat and humidity will continue to stick around. A 50% chance for showers and storms will continue through Sunday.

