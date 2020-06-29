Advertisement

CSRA crashes claim 2 lives over the weekend

The Edgefield County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal crash that happened in the 1000 block of Highway 25 North just outside Edgefield, S.C.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Two people died over the weekend on the South Carolina side of the CSRA, according to authorities.

Here’s what happened:

Aiken County

A two-vehicle crash claimed a life around 10 p.m. Saturday at South Carolina Highway 118 and Wagener Road in Aiken County. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord was traveling west on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left. Officials say the driver failed to yield, and a Jeep Wrangler traveling east hit the car.

Officials say 29-year-old Santiago Cortez, of Aiken, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt-force injuries. The Aiken County Coroner says Cortez was sitting in the backseat of the 1998 Honda and was not wearing a seat belt.

The other occupants of the Honda were taken to Augusta University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Edgefield County

A one-vehicle crash just before 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block U.S. Highway 125 claimed the life of one person in Edgefield County. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 1995 Dodge Dakota single-cab pickup left the roadway to the left and struck a tree just northeast of Edgefield.

The pickup had three occupants, and none were wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. 

The passenger in the center seat died, according to the patrol. 

The driver and the other passenger were taken to a hospital. 

The crash is under investigation by the patrol. 

