Advertisement

Costco shelves half-sheet cakes

Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.
Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry, and the latest victim is Costco's famous sheet cakes.

The big-box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.

Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its U.S. stores over the past month. Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Netflix series to dramatize Kaepernick’s path to activism

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix drama series about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism.

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

National

Golden State Killer pleads guilty to first of 13 murders

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON
A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and evade capture for decades said Monday he will plead guilty to murder and admit dozens of sex assaults.

News

Coronavirus surge casts shadow on local church services

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Some church leaders in the CSRA looked forward to resuming in-person services after coronavirus cases started to level off, but the opposite is happening as infections rise again.

National

Laser takes down drone in Navy laser weapons test

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can disable an aircraft mid-flight.

Latest News

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

National

Navy laser takes down drone in weapons test

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can disable an aircraft mid-flight.

Crime

Augusta mayor’s assistant accused of trying to choke relative with her bare hands

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Augusta mayor’s personal assistant has been arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault, according to authorities.

National

A long-overdue ‘Tip of the Cap’ to baseball’s Black pioneers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM LITKE
Four former U.S. presidents and a host of prominent civil rights leaders, entertainers and sports greats participated in a virtual salute to the 100-year anniversary of the founding of baseball’s Negro Leagues.