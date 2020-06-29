Advertisement

Churches across CSRA face the decision to reopen as cases increase in our area

As cases continue to break daily records across the two-state, some churches are continuing to hold off in-person services.
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Some churches in our area looked forward to reopening in-person services after coronavirus cases started to level off.

As the opposite is happening, it’s leaving them with some tough decisions.

As cases continue to break daily records across the two-state, some churches are continuing to hold off in-person services.

Bishop T.L Reddick is the pastor of the Breakable Christian Worship Covenant, he says he’s watching the numbers closely before making the decision to reopen.

“We want to open our doors as soon as possible, but we want to be as cautious as possible as well,” said Bishop Reddick.

New Passion Church has already opened their doors, Pastor Nick Carnes says they are operating under 30 percent capacity.

He says even though they are open, they are always watching to see if there need to be any adjustments made

“If we feel like our people are at risk or in danger or we see it going to so high, we would make changes based on that,” said Pastor Carnes.

Over in North Augusta, Dr. Stephen Cutchins says their doors will remain closed until further notice.

“I continue to tell our folks the safest place for them to worship and social distance during this time is from home,” said Dr. Cutchins.

He says he’s confident things will pick up, and has decided to look on the bright side of a very dark situation.

Many churches say even though they’ve had to shut their doors to in-person services, their outreach to the community and across the world are at the highest point they’ve seen.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Concert Held in Aiken County

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

One person dead after collision in Aiken County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto and Sydney Heiberger
South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision in Aiken County Saturday night.

News

Drive in Garth Brooks concert in Aiken

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Unique concert held in Aiken County.

News

SCHP, Edgefield Coroner working fatal crash on HWY 25

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Multiple agencies are working a fatal car crash on Highway 25 North in Edgefield.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Traffic

Traffic backed up on I-20 EB, single-vehicle crash

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
A single-vehicle crash on I-20 EB has caused a traffic back-up.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Georgia’s hate crime bill: what is means for Ahmaud Arbery and the future

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Georgia went years without a formal hate crime bill, that is, until the death of Ahmaud Arbery sparked a new push for it. And now, we focus on what it means for his case and others moving forward.

News

Columbia County School District to hold Job Fair

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for bus drivers, facilities maintenance workers and nutrition employees Tuesday, June 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Middle School.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.