Churches across CSRA face the decision to reopen as cases increase in our area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Some churches in our area looked forward to reopening in-person services after coronavirus cases started to level off.

As the opposite is happening, it’s leaving them with some tough decisions.

As cases continue to break daily records across the two-state, some churches are continuing to hold off in-person services.

Bishop T.L Reddick is the pastor of the Breakable Christian Worship Covenant, he says he’s watching the numbers closely before making the decision to reopen.

“We want to open our doors as soon as possible, but we want to be as cautious as possible as well,” said Bishop Reddick.

New Passion Church has already opened their doors, Pastor Nick Carnes says they are operating under 30 percent capacity.

He says even though they are open, they are always watching to see if there need to be any adjustments made

“If we feel like our people are at risk or in danger or we see it going to so high, we would make changes based on that,” said Pastor Carnes.

Over in North Augusta, Dr. Stephen Cutchins says their doors will remain closed until further notice.

“I continue to tell our folks the safest place for them to worship and social distance during this time is from home,” said Dr. Cutchins.

He says he’s confident things will pick up, and has decided to look on the bright side of a very dark situation.

Many churches say even though they’ve had to shut their doors to in-person services, their outreach to the community and across the world are at the highest point they’ve seen.

