Burke County to host police reform forum

Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public will have a chance to bring concerns to agencies at a law enforcement reform forum that’s planned Tuesday by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and local prosecutors.

Officials will answer questions and address concerns from the public. A panel discussion will include a minister, a judge, a prosecutor, a defense attorney, a civil rights representative, local legislators and law enforcement.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Burke County Office Park, 715 W. Sixth St. in Waynesboro.

