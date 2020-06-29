Advertisement

Augusta mayor’s assistant accused of trying to choke relative with her bare hands

Maria Cook
Maria Cook(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta mayor’s personal assistant has been arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault, according to authorities. 

Maria Cook is accused of committing the offense at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the arrest warrant. 

According to the warrant from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, she is accused of trying to choke the victim by wrapping her hands around the victim’s neck.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, according to sheriff’s agency records. 

The victim and Cook are related.

Cook was apparently working Monday morning.

Another assistant in the office of Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said the office “cannot comment at the time.”

Davis was off-site at a meeting.

