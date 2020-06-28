Advertisement

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT/CNN) - Together in life and together in death, a pair of high school sweethearts from Texas who had been married for 53 years died from coronavirus side-by-side, holding hands.

Son Tim Tarpley says his parents, Curtis and Betty Tarpley, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. His mother was admitted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth shortly before his father, and she declined faster.

“My mom called me and said, ‘Hey, I want to let you know I’m ready to go.’ And I yelled and screamed,” Tim Tarpley said.

Curtis and Betty Tarpley were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. They were high school sweethearts who had been married for 53 years.
Curtis and Betty Tarpley were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. They were high school sweethearts who had been married for 53 years.(Source: Tarpley Family/KTVT/CNN)

He then called his dad, who was on a different floor of the hospital.

“He said, ‘How’s your mom?’ I said, ‘Well, she’s not good. She may not make it past tomorrow.’ It was like at that moment, knowing that my mom was then gonna go, it was OK for him to go,” Tim Tarpley said.

Tim Tarpley says nurses he’d never met, especially one he only knows as Blake, made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room.

“He [Blake] really went out of his way to get my mom moved from her room to his room, and then, he just placed their hands near each other. Next thing we know, they grabbed each other’s hand, and that’s how they went,” Tim Tarpley said.

It was a gesture by “unsung heroes” whom Tim Tarpley says he can never thank enough.

Copyright 2020 KTVT, Tarpley Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Diplomat: Chances 'close to zero' US travelers will be allowed in reopened EU

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Only travelers from those countries with rates of infection from COVID-19 as good as or better than the European Union will be allowed into the region as lockdown restrictions ease.

National

Texas nurses move married couple dying of COVID-19 to same room for last moments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

1 dead after shooting at business center in California; suspect killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say the suspect, a 31-year-old who still hasn’t been identified, has a history with the workplace.

National

Shooting at Ky. park during Breonna Taylor protest leaves 1 dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Drive in Garth Brooks concert in Aiken

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Unique concert held in Aiken County.

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

National

State of schools still unclear for the fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Parents, students and teachers are wondering what the new year will look like.

News

SCHP, Edgefield Coroner working fatal crash on HWY 25

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Multiple agencies are working a fatal car crash on Highway 25 North in Edgefield.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

National Politics

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LYNN BERRY
Joe Biden is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump over a report that he says, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops and stand up to Russia.