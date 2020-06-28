Advertisement

One person dead after collision in Aiken County

(WCAX)
By Nick Proto
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision in Aiken County Saturday night.

Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord was traveling West on SC-118 when the driver attempted to turn left. Officials say the driver failed to yield, and a Jeep Wrangler traveling East hit the car.

Officials say the back passenger in the Accord has died. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

