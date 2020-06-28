Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

BC-GA-RIVER RESCUE

More than 100 helped from river during storm

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 100 people were brought to safety Saturday evening after a strong thunderstorm left them stranded on the Chattahoochee River. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Gwinnett County and Johns Creek fire crews tended to 111 river visitors who were caught in the massive storm. Gwinnett department spokesman Lt. Justin Wilson told the newspaper that firefighters were sent to the river near Abbotts Bridge shortly before 5 p.m. after multiple people were reported stranded. Wilson said the group was a part of a tubing company tour that was spending the day on the river. The storm caused the water conditions to become turbulent, he said.No injuries were reported.

METRO ATLANTA WATER PROBLEM

Atlanta tests water quality; keeps boil water alert for some

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials say they continue to advise residents in parts of the city and people who live in some suburbs to continue boiling their water after a weekend water main break. The city said on Sunday that that its boil water alert will continue for people in parts of Atlanta and for residents of Chattahoochee Hills, Fairburn, Union City and the city of South Fulton. Officials say water service has been restored, but they're still awaiting lab tests expected as early as Sunday night. The water main break happened on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in the Midtown area.

PAROLE BOARD LEADERSHIP

Georgia parole board members reelect chairman, vice chairman

ATLANTA (AP) — The members of Georgia’s parole board have reelected the board’s chairman and vice chairman. At its June meeting Tuesday, Chairman Terry Barnard was elected to his sixth term as chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Brian Owens was elected to his third term as vice chairman. Parole board members are full-time state employees tasked with determining whether prisoners can be released on parole. They have the power to issue pardons and to restore political, civil and gun rights. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Georgia reports 1,990 new cases of COVID-19, breaking record

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials on Saturday reported 1,990 additional COVID-19 cases, another record in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. That brings Georgia's total cases to nearly 75,000. The state’s previous record came on Friday when officials reported 1,900 new cases. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen more than 2,700 deaths. Health officials in states such as Texas and Arizona have expressed concerns about a shortage of beds. In Georgia, the state Emergency Management Agency on Saturday reported that 27% of critical care beds remain available. Coronavirus infections have been rising throughout June. Georgia has reported at least 1,700 new cases each of the past five days.

TEEN KILLED-ATLANTA

18-year-old fatally shot near busy Atlanta street

ATLANTA (AP) — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Atlanta’s busy midtown neighborhood Saturday. Atlanta Police Captain D’Andrea Price tells WSB-TV that she believes the victim was with a group of young men who had been selling water. Price said the shooter approached the group and some type of altercation occurred that prompted the group to run. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times in the chest and ran into a nearby garage. He died at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release additional information, including the identity and race of the victim.

ATLANTA WATER PROBLEM

Water main breaks in Atlanta, leading to service outages

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials are advising residents to boil their water after a water main break led to outages across the city. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement Saturday that the break led to problems throughout the city. She said crews were trying to make repairs. A Georgia Institute of Technology spokeswoman says the water main break was on the campus. Ward tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police were rerouting traffic in that area.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OFFICER FIRED-PHOTO

Alabama officer fired over post of protester in rifle scope

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police chief says one of his officers has been fired after posting a photo on social media that depicted a protester in the crosshairs of a rifle scope. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says former Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday. AL.com reports that the officer posted the image on Facebook Tuesday in response to an article about protesters at the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Protesters torched the restaurant June 13, the night after police killed Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, in the restaurant parking lot. Derzis says that Snow admitted to the post.

PHARMACIST-OPIOID SENTENCE

Georgia pharmacist gets prison for illegal opioid handling

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A pharmacist from southern Georgia is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a crime involving fraud and illegal distribution of opioids. The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says in a news release that 42-year-old Ray Ashley Dixon of Baxley was sentenced Friday to four years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge. Dixon owned Fulghum Pharmacy, where prosecutors say he gave opioids to several people without prescriptions and billed insurers for more than $1.8 million in fake prescriptions. Dixon pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy. Prosecutors said agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency found that Dixon's pharmacy was unable account for more than 10,000 units of controlled drugs. Authorities said he will be required to pay back the $1.8 million.