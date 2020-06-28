Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials on Saturday reported 1,990 additional COVID-19 cases, another record in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. That brings Georgia's total cases to nearly 75,000. The state’s previous record came on Friday when officials reported 1,900 new cases. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen more than 2,700 deaths. Health officials in states such as Texas and Arizona have expressed concerns about a shortage of beds. In Georgia, the state Emergency Management Agency on Saturday reported that 27% of critical care beds remain available. Coronavirus infections have been rising throughout June. Georgia has reported at least 1,700 new cases each of the past five days.

ATLANTA (AP) — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Atlanta’s busy midtown neighborhood Saturday. Atlanta Police Captain D’Andrea Price tells WSB-TV that she believes the victim was with a group of young men who had been selling water. Price said the shooter approached the group and some type of altercation occurred that prompted the group to run. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times in the chest and ran into a nearby garage. He died at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release additional information, including the identity and race of the victim.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials are advising residents to boil their water after a water main break led to outages across the city. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement Saturday that the break led to problems throughout the city. She said crews were trying to make repairs. A Georgia Institute of Technology spokeswoman says the water main break was on the campus. Ward tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police were rerouting traffic in that area.

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police chief says one of his officers has been fired after posting a photo on social media that depicted a protester in the crosshairs of a rifle scope. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says former Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday. AL.com reports that the officer posted the image on Facebook Tuesday in response to an article about protesters at the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Protesters torched the restaurant June 13, the night after police killed Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, in the restaurant parking lot. Derzis says that Snow admitted to the post.