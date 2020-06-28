Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials say they continue to advise residents in parts of the city and people who live in some suburbs to continue boiling their water after a weekend water main break. The city said on Sunday that that its boil water alert will continue for people in parts of Atlanta and for residents of Chattahoochee Hills, Fairburn, Union City and the city of South Fulton. Officials say water service has been restored, but they're still awaiting lab tests expected as early as Sunday night. The water main break happened on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus in the Midtown area.

ATLANTA (AP) — The members of Georgia’s parole board have reelected the board’s chairman and vice chairman. At its June meeting Tuesday, Chairman Terry Barnard was elected to his sixth term as chair of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Brian Owens was elected to his third term as vice chairman. Parole board members are full-time state employees tasked with determining whether prisoners can be released on parole. They have the power to issue pardons and to restore political, civil and gun rights. The board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials on Saturday reported 1,990 additional COVID-19 cases, another record in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. That brings Georgia's total cases to nearly 75,000. The state’s previous record came on Friday when officials reported 1,900 new cases. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen more than 2,700 deaths. Health officials in states such as Texas and Arizona have expressed concerns about a shortage of beds. In Georgia, the state Emergency Management Agency on Saturday reported that 27% of critical care beds remain available. Coronavirus infections have been rising throughout June. Georgia has reported at least 1,700 new cases each of the past five days.

ATLANTA (AP) — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Atlanta’s busy midtown neighborhood Saturday. Atlanta Police Captain D’Andrea Price tells WSB-TV that she believes the victim was with a group of young men who had been selling water. Price said the shooter approached the group and some type of altercation occurred that prompted the group to run. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times in the chest and ran into a nearby garage. He died at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release additional information, including the identity and race of the victim.