Drive in Garth Brooks concert in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many people drove to The Big Mo for a drive-in Garth Brooks concert, but they had to stay in their cars in order to keep them safe from COVID.

People were lined up outside hours before the gates opened.

They say even though they couldn’t see the live concert performance in person, its one step closer to normal.

Garth Brooks has been doing concerts for decades, but this one was a show like no other.

Some people waited in line for hours before The Big Mo opened, not to see brooks not in person, but on the big screen.

“It will be interesting to see how he does on the big screen,” said Kimberlee Pruitt.

“We figured we would be first in line so we could get the good seats.”

Lisa Boze helped organize the event, she says the concert sold out in just three days.

She says it was a desire for many people to get back to a normal summer.

“Nobody is doing concerts right now so this is the closest you can get to a live concert experience,” said Boze.

Event-goers stayed in their cars to watch a prerecorded version of the show.

It was an effort to give people a normal concert experience, while keeping them safe from COVID.

“Normally we park two cars in between each speaker post, but tonight and we are parking one car in the post,” said Boze.

She says the concert promoters also helped to enforce the rules, making sure there were no more than six people to a car.

For Garth Brooks fans, it was something to put a smile on their faces.

They say it was much needed with everything going on today.

She says if the drive-in concerts continue to run safely and everyone continues to keep their distance, Garth Brooks will be having more events similar to this throughout the summer.

