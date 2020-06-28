Advertisement

Drive in Garth Brooks concert in Aiken

Garth Brooks has been doing concerts for decades, but this one was a show like no other.
Many people say this concert is one step closer to normal.
Many people say this concert is one step closer to normal.(WRDW)
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many people drove to The Big Mo for a drive-in Garth Brooks concert, but they had to stay in their cars in order to keep them safe from COVID.

People were lined up outside hours before the gates opened.

They say even though they couldn’t see the live concert performance in person, its one step closer to normal.

Garth Brooks has been doing concerts for decades, but this one was a show like no other.

Some people waited in line for hours before The Big Mo opened, not to see brooks not in person, but on the big screen.

“It will be interesting to see how he does on the big screen,” said Kimberlee Pruitt.

“We figured we would be first in line so we could get the good seats.”

Lisa Boze helped organize the event, she says the concert sold out in just three days.

She says it was a desire for many people to get back to a normal summer.

“Nobody is doing concerts right now so this is the closest you can get to a live concert experience,” said Boze.

Event-goers stayed in their cars to watch a prerecorded version of the show.

It was an effort to give people a normal concert experience, while keeping them safe from COVID.

“Normally we park two cars in between each speaker post, but tonight and we are parking one car in the post,” said Boze.

She says the concert promoters also helped to enforce the rules, making sure there were no more than six people to a car.

For Garth Brooks fans, it was something to put a smile on their faces.

They say it was much needed with everything going on today.

She says if the drive-in concerts continue to run safely and everyone continues to keep their distance, Garth Brooks will be having more events similar to this throughout the summer.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SCHP, Edgefield Coroner working fatal crash on HWY 25

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Multiple agencies are working a fatal car crash on Highway 25 North in Edgefield.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Traffic

Traffic backed up on I-20 EB, single-vehicle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
A single-vehicle crash on I-20 EB has caused a traffic back-up.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 12 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Latest News

News

Georgia’s hate crime bill: what is means for Ahmaud Arbery and the future

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Georgia went years without a formal hate crime bill, that is, until the death of Ahmaud Arbery sparked a new push for it. And now, we focus on what it means for his case and others moving forward.

News

Columbia County School District to hold Job Fair

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for bus drivers, facilities maintenance workers and nutrition employees Tuesday, June 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Middle School.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

The Big Mo to host Garth Brooks concert on the silver screen

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
Garth Brooks fans can look forward to a social distance-friendly event Saturday. The Big Mo will be projecting a prerecorded version of a Garth Brooks concert starting at 6 p.m.

News

Petition looks to rename Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Petitions around the state of South Carolina are calling for buildings and monuments honoring Strom Thurmond to be renamed.

News

McMaster tells young people it’s ‘deadly important’ to wear masks, social distance as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had a strong message for young people in the state as COVID-19 cases continue to spike on Friday.