Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures are on the rise once again this morning as we head into this afternoon. We woke up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and mostly cloudy conditions. You may still notice some haziness to the sky mostly due to Saharan dust. There is an Air Quality Alert until 12 PM today so please exercise caution when outside if you have any breathing conditions or allergies. The good news however is that the Saharan dust may lead to prettier sunrises and sunsets.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for portions of the CSRA until 12 PM today.
There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for portions of the CSRA until 12 PM today.(WRDW)

High pressure will build over the CSRA this afternoon, but we still have the chance for an isolated shower or two as we go through this evening. The risk for severe weather does look low, we’ll have mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the CSRA under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms Sunday morning through 8 AM Monday. This means isolated severe weather is possible.

There is a marginal risk (1/5) for strong to severe thunderstorms across portions of the CSRA today.
There is a marginal risk (1/5) for strong to severe thunderstorms across portions of the CSRA today.(WRDW)

Higher storm chances are expected heading into this week as a weak northwesterly flow aloft guides in disturbances that should trigger storm development. Temperatures next week will be average for June with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70.

