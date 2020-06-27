Traffic backed up on I-20 EB, single-vehicle crash

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a single-vehicle crash on I-20 Eastbound near mile marker 8.

SCHP reports a car went into a guard rail, and the driver of the vehicle is entrapped. They say no other vehicles are involved, but traffic is backed up at mile marker 5.

No word on if the driver was injured. SCHP says a wrecker is on the way to tow the car, and they hope to clear the scene soon.

