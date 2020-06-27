Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

Kemp: No new restrictions as Georgia battles 'hot spots'

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday that he doesn't plan to implement any additional coronavirus restrictions, even as the state experiences an uptick in confirmed cases and battles hot spots in several areas. Data released later Friday shows that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose to 1,184. That’s the highest number since May 8 and a 51% increase since the number of hospitalized people bottomed out on June 7. Georgia’s total confirmed infections rose to near 73,000 Friday. The state has been averaging more than 1,200 new confirmed infections a day over the past 14 days.

HATE-CRIMES-LAW-GEORGIA

Georgia's Kemp signs hate crimes law after outcry over death

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation allowing additional penalties to be imposed for crimes motivated by a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors, removing Georgia from the dwindling list of U.S. states without a hate crimes law. State lawmakers acted with haste to pass the previously stalled legislation following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, as well as recent nationwide protests against racial injustice. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man pursued and fatally shot while running near Brunswick, Georgia, in February. The law becomes effective July 1. It also mandates the collection and reporting of data on hate crimes investigated by law enforcement.

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia lawmakers adopt $26B budget as end of session nears

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are agreeing to a budget that promises sharp cuts but is supposed to avoid unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs. The final vote by the House on the $25.9 billion budget passed 104-62 in one of the closing acts of the General Assembly. Democrats argue Republicans are overly focused on cuts and aren't doing enough to maintain or raise tax revenue for needed programs. The measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature with fewer than five days before the 2021 budget year begins on Wednesday. Kemp says he'll sign the document.

VIRUS LIABILITY

Georgia lawmakers: Block COVID-19 lawsuits against business

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers want to protect businesses and other from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19. But House members voted Friday for less-extensive protections than the business community sought. House members voted 104-56 to approve Senate Bill 359, sending it back to the Senate for more debate. The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would have made it even harder to sue, adopting the business community’s preferred language. Democrats argue that the bill is overly broad and should protect health care institutions at most. They say lawmakers should instead be seeking to provide better protections for frontline workers.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-RAYSHARD-BROOKS

Rayshard Brooks struggled in system but didn't hide his past

ATLANTA (AP) — In his final months before he was killed by police outside an Atlanta Wendy's, Rayshard Brooks didn’t hide his history. In a video interview with the advocacy group Reconnect, Brooks talked openly of his prison time. He described a cycle of job rejection and shame. He talked of a system that takes millions of Americans, many of them Black like him, away from their families and treats them more like animals than individuals. Family and friends say when he died June 12, he was finally gaining firmer footing. He'd been working and taking care of his wife, three daughters and stepson. People describe him as a happy family man, always willing to be silly to make others laugh.

CARJACKING SUSPECT KILLED

Georgia police fatally shoot man accused of wounding officer

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say police fatally shot a carjacking suspect after he shot an officer in the head during a chase north of Atlanta. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement says Cobb County officers began chasing 37-year-old Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso on Thursday night after a driver reported he stole a car. Authorities allege Fregoso fired toward pursuing officers multiple times before escaping on foot and later shooting an officer in the head. The agency says officers returned fire, striking and killing Fregoso. A Cobb County police spokesman says the wounded officer has been treated and released. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

PASSED AND FAILED-GLANCE

Measures that passed or failed in Georgia General Assembly

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly on Friday are concluding the regular 2020 session of the General Assembly after a months-long recess because of COVID-19. Lawmakers must meet their annual duty of passing a budget to govern state spending. They also passed measures to further penalize hate crimes, reduce standardized tests for public school students, allow home delivery of alcohol and extend Medicaid coverage for new moms. Gov. Brian Kemp still has the option to sign or veto most measures. Lawmakers rejected plans to increase teacher pay, cut the state's top income tax rate, penalize college hazing and increase criminal penalties for gang members.

AP-US-MUSIC-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-COUNTRY-MUSIC

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country artists have long been hesitant to address racial issues, but the rallies over racial injustice this year have become too important for the genre to ignore. Black artists say the industry still needs to do the hard work of addressing the systematic racial barriers that have been entrenched in country music for decades. Country rapper Breland says there's an audience of country music listeners who believe Black Lives Matter and are ignored by the industry. Singer Rissi Palmer says she dealt with racist language from genre fans after releasing her debut country album in 2007. The genre has historically been marketed to white audiences and reinforced white male artist stereotypes.