Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

Water main breaks in Atlanta, leading to service outages

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials are advising residents to boil their water after a water main break led to outages across the city. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement Saturday that the break led to problems throughout the city. She said crews were trying to make repairs. A Georgia Institute of Technology spokeswoman says the water main break was on the campus. Ward tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police were rerouting traffic in that area.

Georgia pharmacist gets prison for illegal opioid handling

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A pharmacist from southern Georgia is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a crime involving fraud and illegal distribution of opioids. The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says in a news release that 42-year-old Ray Ashley Dixon of Baxley was sentenced Friday to four years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge. Dixon owned Fulghum Pharmacy, where prosecutors say he gave opioids to several people without prescriptions and billed insurers for more than $1.8 million in fake prescriptions. Dixon pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy. Prosecutors said agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency found that Dixon's pharmacy was unable account for more than 10,000 units of controlled drugs. Authorities said he will be required to pay back the $1.8 million.

Kennesaw Mountain marks Civil War battle's 156th anniversary

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — The National Park Service is using the virtual world to help it mark the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports instead of in-person demonstrations at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, fans can see a variety of programming every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the park’s Facebook page. Viewers will see Union and Confederate artillery and infantry demonstrations, 19th century children’s games, guided hikes and learn about civilian life and the wartime roles of women and others in 1864. The Battle of Kennesaw was part of Union General William T. Sherman’s June 27, 1864 campaign to attack Confederate General Joseph Johnston’s troops.

Georgia to give tax credits to protective equipment makers

ATLANTA (AP) — Makers of personal protective equipment in Georgia will get a $1,250-a-job tax break for the next five years, with lawmakers saying they want to aid the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House voted 110-58 to agree to changes in House Bill 846 on Friday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. The Republican governor is supporting the bill. Rep. Burt Reeves says the benefits are projected to cost the state between $4.3 million and $13.1 million in foregone tax revenue. The measure will also let some businesses that laid off people claim per-job tax credits based on last year's job numbers

Analysis: Changed session sharpens Georgia party divide

ATLANTA (AP) — New and much more pressing problems crowded in on typical legislative rhythms as Georgia lawmakers returned in June to finish the 2020 regular session. Some earlier plans were in ruin, although others would pass into law. This second act quickly rose to a climax over efforts to push a bill imposing further penalties on hate crimes through the Senate. Now lawmakers exit the Gold Dome firmly pointed toward the November elections. Democrats hope to gain the 16 seats needed to flip the House. House Speaker David Ralston’s efforts this year, such as expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers to six months after the birth of a child, have been clearly aimed at averting that.

Kemp: No new restrictions as Georgia battles 'hot spots'

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday that he doesn't plan to implement any additional coronavirus restrictions, even as the state experiences an uptick in confirmed cases and battles hot spots in several areas. Data released later Friday shows that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose to 1,184. That’s the highest number since May 8 and a 51% increase since the number of hospitalized people bottomed out on June 7. Georgia’s total confirmed infections rose to near 73,000 Friday. The state has been averaging more than 1,200 new confirmed infections a day over the past 14 days.

Georgia's Kemp signs hate crimes law after outcry over death

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation allowing additional penalties to be imposed for crimes motivated by a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors, removing Georgia from the dwindling list of U.S. states without a hate crimes law. State lawmakers acted with haste to pass the previously stalled legislation following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, as well as recent nationwide protests against racial injustice. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man pursued and fatally shot while running near Brunswick, Georgia, in February. The law becomes effective July 1. It also mandates the collection and reporting of data on hate crimes investigated by law enforcement.

Georgia lawmakers adopt $26B budget as end of session nears

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are agreeing to a budget that promises sharp cuts but is supposed to avoid unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs. The final vote by the House on the $25.9 billion budget passed 104-62 in one of the closing acts of the General Assembly. Democrats argue Republicans are overly focused on cuts and aren't doing enough to maintain or raise tax revenue for needed programs. The measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature with fewer than five days before the 2021 budget year begins on Wednesday. Kemp says he'll sign the document.