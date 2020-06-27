Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials are advising residents to boil their water after a water main break led to outages across the city. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement Saturday that the break led to problems throughout the city. She said crews were trying to make repairs. A Georgia Institute of Technology spokeswoman says the water main break was on the campus. Ward tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police were rerouting traffic in that area.

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police chief says one of his officers has been fired after posting a photo on social media that depicted a protester in the crosshairs of a rifle scope. Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says former Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday. AL.com reports that the officer posted the image on Facebook Tuesday in response to an article about protesters at the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Protesters torched the restaurant June 13, the night after police killed Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, in the restaurant parking lot. Derzis says that Snow admitted to the post.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A pharmacist from southern Georgia is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a crime involving fraud and illegal distribution of opioids. The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says in a news release that 42-year-old Ray Ashley Dixon of Baxley was sentenced Friday to four years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge. Dixon owned Fulghum Pharmacy, where prosecutors say he gave opioids to several people without prescriptions and billed insurers for more than $1.8 million in fake prescriptions. Dixon pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy. Prosecutors said agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency found that Dixon's pharmacy was unable account for more than 10,000 units of controlled drugs. Authorities said he will be required to pay back the $1.8 million.

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — The National Park Service is using the virtual world to help it mark the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports instead of in-person demonstrations at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, fans can see a variety of programming every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the park’s Facebook page. Viewers will see Union and Confederate artillery and infantry demonstrations, 19th century children’s games, guided hikes and learn about civilian life and the wartime roles of women and others in 1864. The Battle of Kennesaw was part of Union General William T. Sherman’s June 27, 1864 campaign to attack Confederate General Joseph Johnston’s troops.