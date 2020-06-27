Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

LILBURN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday that he doesn't plan to implement any additional coronavirus restrictions, even as the state experiences an uptick in confirmed cases and battles hot spots in several areas. Data released later Friday shows that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections rose to 1,184. That’s the highest number since May 8 and a 51% increase since the number of hospitalized people bottomed out on June 7. Georgia’s total confirmed infections rose to near 73,000 Friday. The state has been averaging more than 1,200 new confirmed infections a day over the past 14 days.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation allowing additional penalties to be imposed for crimes motivated by a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors, removing Georgia from the dwindling list of U.S. states without a hate crimes law. State lawmakers acted with haste to pass the previously stalled legislation following the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, as well as recent nationwide protests against racial injustice. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man pursued and fatally shot while running near Brunswick, Georgia, in February. The law becomes effective July 1. It also mandates the collection and reporting of data on hate crimes investigated by law enforcement.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are agreeing to a budget that promises sharp cuts but is supposed to avoid unpaid employee furloughs and layoffs. The final vote by the House on the $25.9 billion budget passed 104-62 in one of the closing acts of the General Assembly. Democrats argue Republicans are overly focused on cuts and aren't doing enough to maintain or raise tax revenue for needed programs. The measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature with fewer than five days before the 2021 budget year begins on Wednesday. Kemp says he'll sign the document.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers want to protect businesses and other from being sued if someone blames them for contracting COVID-19. House members voted Friday for less-extensive protections than the business community sought and the Senate passed it. Some senators wanted to argue, but ultimately agreed. The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would have made it even harder to sue, adopting the business community’s preferred language. Democrats argue that the bill is overly broad and should protect health care institutions at most. They say lawmakers should instead be seeking to provide better protections for frontline workers.