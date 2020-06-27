Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A pharmacist from southern Georgia is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a crime involving fraud and illegal distribution of opioids. The office of U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine says in a news release that 42-year-old Ray Ashley Dixon of Baxley was sentenced Friday to four years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge. Dixon owned Fulghum Pharmacy, where prosecutors say he gave opioids to several people without prescriptions and billed insurers for more than $1.8 million in fake prescriptions. Dixon pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy. Prosecutors said agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency found that Dixon's pharmacy was unable account for more than 10,000 units of controlled drugs. Authorities said he will be required to pay back the $1.8 million.

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — The National Park Service is using the virtual world to help it mark the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports instead of in-person demonstrations at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, fans can see a variety of programming every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the park’s Facebook page. Viewers will see Union and Confederate artillery and infantry demonstrations, 19th century children’s games, guided hikes and learn about civilian life and the wartime roles of women and others in 1864. The Battle of Kennesaw was part of Union General William T. Sherman’s June 27, 1864 campaign to attack Confederate General Joseph Johnston’s troops.

ATLANTA (AP) — Makers of personal protective equipment in Georgia will get a $1,250-a-job tax break for the next five years, with lawmakers saying they want to aid the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House voted 110-58 to agree to changes in House Bill 846 on Friday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. The Republican governor is supporting the bill. Rep. Burt Reeves says the benefits are projected to cost the state between $4.3 million and $13.1 million in foregone tax revenue. The measure will also let some businesses that laid off people claim per-job tax credits based on last year's job numbers

ATLANTA (AP) — New and much more pressing problems crowded in on typical legislative rhythms as Georgia lawmakers returned in June to finish the 2020 regular session. Some earlier plans were in ruin, although others would pass into law. This second act quickly rose to a climax over efforts to push a bill imposing further penalties on hate crimes through the Senate. Now lawmakers exit the Gold Dome firmly pointed toward the November elections. Democrats hope to gain the 16 seats needed to flip the House. House Speaker David Ralston’s efforts this year, such as expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers to six months after the birth of a child, have been clearly aimed at averting that.