Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -  Temperatures are on the rise this morning as we head into this afternoon. We woke up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and mix of sun and clouds. You may notice some haziness to the sky mostly due to Saharan dust but it does not pose a huge threat to the CSRA. This layer of dust is expected to stay suspended roughly a mile or so above the surface meaning we shouldn’t see any air quality concerns for us at ground level. However, it may lead to prettier sunrises and sunsets.

High pressure will build over the CSRA this afternoon, but we still have the chance for an isolated shower or two as we go through this evening. The risk for severe weather does look low, we’ll have partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the CSRA under a marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) risk for severe storms Sunday morning through sunset. This means isolated severe weather is possible. Highs are expected to be fairly seasonal in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Severe Outlook Sunday
Severe Outlook Sunday(WRDW)

Higher storm chances are expected into early next week as a weak northwesterly flow aloft guides in disturbances that should trigger storm development. Temperatures next week will be average for June with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70.

