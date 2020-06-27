Advertisement

Columbia County School District to hold Job Fair

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(KY3)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for bus drivers, facilities maintenance workers and nutrition employees Tuesday, June 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Middle School.

Columbia Middle School is located at 2013 Raider Way, Grovetown, GA 30813.

Candidates are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times while attending the job fair. Face coverings are required when entering and exiting the building, however, candidates will be able to remove their face covering when seated at their own discretion. Columbia County School District staff will be available during the event to sanitize seating, table tops and other high-touch areas between interviews as needed.

Staff members from the Department of Human Resources and Department of Transportation will be on hand to provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions. All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with The Columbia County School District include:

● Must be 21 years of age

● Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings

● Must have a safe driving record

● Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students

A Commercial Driver’s License is required to drive a school bus. The Columbia County School District offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL after employment.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair. Business attire suggested as on-site interviews will occur.

Find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net .

