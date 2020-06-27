City of Augusta virtual day celebration for Richmond County High School seniors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta will celebrate the Richmond County High School Senior Class of 2020 by hosting a Virtual Day Celebration on July 16, 2020, from 2:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m.

The Richmond County Class of 2020 seniors, like many high schoolers, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These seniors have been forced to adapt to current events in the world and as a result, have missed multiple milestones with their fellow classmates.

This virtual event will feature local television and radio personalities as well as random drawings for prizes and giveaways to the graduates.

Richmond County graduating 2020 seniors may find out more information regarding registering for this event by visiting www.augustaga.gov.

The Public may also register to attend this event by visiting www.augustaga.gov.

Any local business or community member that would like to sponsor a monetary and/or in-kind donation, should reach out to Ms. Shelly Good at (706)-821-2522 or by email at Good@augustaga.gov for more information.

