Advertisement

City of Augusta virtual day celebration for Richmond County High School seniors

A group of college or high school graduates wearing the traditional cap and gown. Shallow depth of field.
A group of college or high school graduates wearing the traditional cap and gown. Shallow depth of field. (WTVG)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta will celebrate the Richmond County High School Senior Class of 2020 by hosting a Virtual Day Celebration on July 16, 2020, from 2:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m.

The Richmond County Class of 2020 seniors, like many high schoolers, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These seniors have been forced to adapt to current events in the world and as a result, have missed multiple milestones with their fellow classmates.

This virtual event will feature local television and radio personalities as well as random drawings for prizes and giveaways to the graduates.

Richmond County graduating 2020 seniors may find out more information regarding registering for this event by visiting www.augustaga.gov.

The Public may also register to attend this event by visiting www.augustaga.gov.

Any local business or community member that would like to sponsor a monetary and/or in-kind donation, should reach out to Ms. Shelly Good at (706)-821-2522 or by email at Good@augustaga.gov for more information.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County School District to hold Job Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for bus drivers, facilities maintenance workers and nutrition employees Tuesday, June 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Middle School.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

The Big Mo to host Garth Brooks concert on the silver screen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Garth Brooks fans can look forward to a social distance-friendly event Saturday. The Big Mo will be projecting a prerecorded version of a Garth Brooks concert starting at 6 p.m.

News

Petition looks to rename Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Petitions around the state of South Carolina are calling for buildings and monuments honoring Strom Thurmond to be renamed.

Latest News

News

McMaster tells young people it’s ‘deadly important’ to wear masks, social distance as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster had a strong message for young people in the state as COVID-19 cases continue to spike on Friday.

News

Augusta mayor debunks rushed rumors of confirmed National R&B Hall of Fame in the city

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A group looking to create a museum to celebrate the country’s rhythm and blues artists says they’ve gotten enough support from Augusta-Richmond County leaders to open up shop in the Garden City.

News

How YMCA is keeping CSRA’s kids fed this summer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
With summer in full swing, the Family YMCA is stepping up to help feed children in our area. And because of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever.

News

SRS gains 10 COVID-19 cases over a week

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Savannah River Site has seen 10 more cases of COVID-19 in the past week among its employees, according to the latest figures released Friday.

Crime

Bond denied to mom’s boyfriend in 12-year-old’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
Bond was denied to the boyfriend of the mother of an Augusta boy who died after authorities say the two adults punished the 12-year-old to death.

Crime

McDuffie County shooting claims 1 life

Updated: 11 hours ago
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting early today in the McDuffie County community of Dearing.