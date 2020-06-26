Advertisement

New this morning: 1 person shot dead at Augusta shopping center

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
This was the scene early June 26, 2020, as authorities investigated a fatal shooting at an Augusta shopping center at Interstate 520 and Wrightsboro Road.
This was the scene early June 26, 2020, as authorities investigated a fatal shooting at an Augusta shopping center at Interstate 520 and Wrightsboro Road.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A male was fatally shot early this morning at a shopping center near Interstate 520 and Wrightsboro Road.

The victim was discovered by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding at about 1:45 a.m. to a report of gunshots at 1347 Augusta West Parkway. The caller reported that a person was down.

Deputies said they found a victim with what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Early this morning, investigators remained on the scene at the Augusta West Plaza shopping center, which includes a Dollar Tree, a few restaurants and an At Home decor store, among other businesses.

Deputies had blocked off much of the parking lot at the shopping center on the west side of I-520 and the south side of Wrightsboro Road.

A large concentration of officers was behind the shopping center, although investigators were in front of a GQ Menswear store and a cellular services store. Much of investigators’ focus appeared to be in the parking lot.

We have no word on whether there are any suspects, but authorities said the investigation is continuing.

The incident comes amid a wave of shootings and other fatal incidents in the CSRA as the heat of summer settles in.

Terrance Cumber, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Ahmad Popal around 2 a.m. June 21 in the 1200 block of Broad Street in Augusta. Popal was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Cumber is charged with murder.

That slaying came a day after a fatal stabbing. Kareen Williams, 25, is accused in the stabbing death of Timothy McBride. Investigators found McBride in a ditch outside the Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta around 1:30 a.m. June 20.

Those incidents came on the heels of three other fatal incidents on one day — June 19 — in Augusta:

  • A shooting left a woman dead in a downtown parking deck and led to an hourslong standoff between officers and the suspect — a former deputy — near Appling. Jason Cunningham was arrested in connection with his girlfriend Nicole Harrington, 37, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., was found shot to death in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center around 6 a.m. June 19.
  • A shooting left a man dead at a residence in far south Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators arrested Brandon Lee Cook and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the murder of Benigno Santos that occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway.
  • A 78-year-old woman died being taken to a hospital after suffering what authorities call severe neglect that included extensive ant bites. Vivian Marshall of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road died after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Her son Kenneth Leverett was arrested and charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, tampering with evidence and murder, according to authorities.

And exactly a week before that deadly day, two people were shot dead across the Savannah River in Aiken County. They were part of a string of shootings June 11 that also left one person injured in what started as a family dispute.

