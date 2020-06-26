The Big Mo to host Garth Brooks concert on the silver screen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Garth Brooks fans can look forward to a social distance-friendly event Saturday. The Big Mo will be projecting a prerecorded version of a Garth Brooks concert starting at 6 p.m.

Owner Richard Boaz says this is the first time they’ve projected a concert since he’s owned the drive-in.

“We’ve played thousands of movies, and I can’t remember any that were concert movies,” he said.

The Big Mo is putting movies on the back burner for now. Boaz wants to see how the safety procedures he’s put in place for the concert go before the theater adds more to their schedule. For now, concert-goers can expect to see some rules in place.

“Whether you’re standing in line for concessions or for bathrooms, you need to maintain that 6 foot distance,” he said. The Big Mo is also requiring guests to wear their face masks at all times when they’re not in their car.

Boaz also said the typical concession stand will be closed. Instead of employees working in close quarters, they’ll each have their own table designated to their own task.

“Your gloves won’t be touching nachos and money,” he said. “It’ll be just handling nachos.”

He hopes these precautions will go a long way.

“If I’m gonna be a responsible business owner, then I need to do things that are going to make it safer,” he said. “Not only for my customers, but for my staff, and myself and my family.”

