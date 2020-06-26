Advertisement

Tension flares over firefighter issues in Augusta

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tension ran high during the city of Augusta’s virtual meeting with the Augusta Fire Department this week.

Commissioners were supposed to hear from the firefighters association this past Tuesday about concerns with morale, mandatory overtime and issues with training.

Mayor Hardie Davis blocked that presentation.

He then took to Twitter, saying these grievances should be filed through a process and can be addressed in a public forum later.

Some leaders disagreed, saying they should have addressed complaints during the commission meeting.

The firefighters association has called a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

