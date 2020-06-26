SRS gains 10 COVID-19 cases over a week

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site has seen 10 more cases of COVID-19 in the past week among its employees, according to the latest figures released Friday.

The Department of Energy industrial complex has confirmed a total of 52 cases among its workforce of more than 11,000, spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette said Friday.

Boyette said 37 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

On June 19, the site said it had confirmed 42 cases and that 28 had recovered and been cleared to return to work at the 198,046-acre facility that deals with materials used in nuclear defense systems, among its other missions that include environmental stewardship.

The site releases the coronavirus statistics weekly.

