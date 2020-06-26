SC Gov. Henry McMaster will speak Friday afternoon on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to speak Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Palmetto State.

The governor will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

South Carolina has become one of the states dealing with an astronomical rise of coronavirus cases. In the past seven days, the state says 7,474 cases of the virus have been identified.

