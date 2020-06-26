Positive COVID test leads to more withdrawals from Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Will Gordon shot an early second-round 62 to move into the lead at a Travelers Championship, as two more golfers withdrew due to the coronavirus. The 23-year-old Vanderbilt graduate, playing his fourth PGA Tour event on a sponsor’s exemption, is 12-under par after 36 holes.

He was two shots up on Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a first-round 60 and was playing later Friday afternoon. Denny McCarthy withdrew before the second round after he tested positive for COVID-19. Bud Cauley, who played with McCarthy and shot a 69 on Thursday, also withdrew.

