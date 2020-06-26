Police officer stabbed during ‘major incident’ in Glasgow, Scotland

ONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it appreciates families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear the news but that the family of the officer has been “notified and is being supported by the service.”

BREAKING: Several people have been injured following an incident in Glasgow city centre.



Sky's @jamesmatthewsky has the latest.



More on this story: https://t.co/0s2aa8hSbZ

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Greater Glasgow Police said the situation is “contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people stabbed and that shots were fired.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

