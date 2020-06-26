Advertisement

Police officer stabbed during ‘major incident’ in Glasgow, Scotland

In a traffic information bulletin issued Friday, the Glasgow City Council said that due to “a serious police incident” a number of roads are currently closed.
In a traffic information bulletin issued Friday, the Glasgow City Council said that due to “a serious police incident” a number of roads are currently closed.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it appreciates families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear the news but that the family of the officer has been “notified and is being supported by the service.”

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Greater Glasgow Police said the situation is “contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people stabbed and that shots were fired.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday — eclipsing the mark set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April — in a resurgence that has led some governors to backtrack or at least pause the reopening of their states.

National

US consumer spending up 8.2%, partly erasing record plunge

Updated: 49 minutes ago
merican consumers increased their spending by a sharp 8.2% in May, partly erasing record plunges the previous two months, against the backdrop of an economy that’s likely shrinking by its steepest pace on record this quarter.

Coronavirus

US sets single-day record for new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. reported nearly 40,000 cases of coronavirus cases, a record number four months into pandemic.

National

Minneapols takes first steps to end police dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Minneapolis City Council to take the first steps to replace the police department with a new public safety department.

Latest News

News

Tension flares over firefighter issues in Augusta

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tension ran high during the city of Augusta’s virtual meeting with the Augusta Fire Department this week.

Politics

As politicians face off in D.C., local police open to reform

Updated: 1 hours ago
While there’s a lot of disagreement in Washington on how to approach police reform, law enforcement agencies in the CSRA are open to it.

National

It's been one month since George Floyd's killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A look back at what's happened in Minneapolis since George Floyd was killed one month ago.

National

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minneapolis City Council votes Friday on a proposal to change the city charter to allow elimination of the city’s police department, a radical move supported by a majority of the council after George Floyd’s death but far from assured.

National

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

News

New this morning: 2nd offensive post blamed on local athletic director

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Columbia County School District is investigating a second offensive post blamed on the athletics director for Lakeside High School.