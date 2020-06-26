Advertisement

Parents aren’t in this remote learning phase change, nonprofits step up to help

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we get closer to a new school year-- officials are warning distance learning will be even more challenging this fall.

Parents in Columbia County are trying to decide whether to send their kids to campus --- or keep them at home. A lot of parents are trying to decide whether to send their children back to school. It’s a decision that wasn’t a question before the pandemic started.

"We are at school, oh no, now we have to stay at home."

For Amy Jailliete, a Columbia County parent, learning from home had its challenges. So, she signed up for traditional learning for a more hands-on experience.

“It’s not really that structured when you are trying to learn from home,” she said.

And Denise Edelin, another parents, agrees that it’s not the same experience kids in while being in a classroom.

“They need a little bit more than what we can give them,” she said.

Columbia County Schools have already told us that virtual learning will be more challenging, for parents who decide that is the best option for them and their students.

But there is free help available. The nonprofit organization "Every Voice Matters" will have free tutoring for grades K-5th. The staff and tutors want to tell parents that when it comes to educating their kids, they are not in this alone.

“It’s very important to keep the kids learning and their minds stimulated that’s very important,” Sherrika Myers of the nonprofit, said.

Other organizations like the Boys and Girls Club will also be offering free tutoring. They're not quite sure if tutoring services will be virtual or on-site just yet, but they will be following closely with the school systems --- closely.

All to give parents who choose distance learning as much help as possible.

“That helps a lot,” Jailliete said.

