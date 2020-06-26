Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.
The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins says former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.