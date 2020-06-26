Advertisement

NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps

(KFYR)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eleven NHL players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first two weeks of voluntary workouts. Veteran forward Jason Spezza expects those results to continue as more tests occur and training camps are set to open July 10.

But the league is not considering quarantining players, coaches and staff during those mandatory sessions.

Instead, players are being instructed to remain home when not at the rink. The hope is avoiding public settings as much as possible prevents any outbreaks before games would resume in two “hub” cities in late July when teams will be isolated from the general public.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Understanding the GreenJackets’ case against insurance company

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Earlier this week, the GreenJackets and 14 other other minor leagues teams filed a lawsuit against their insurance companies after their claims were denied for business interruption.

Sports

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON
Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.

Sports

Positive COVID test leads to more withdrawals from Travelers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
Denny McCarthy withdrew before the second round after he tested positive for COVID-19. Bud Cauley, who played with McCarthy and shot a 69 on Thursday, also withdrew.

Sports

NBA, players sign off on final terms for restarted season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month

Latest News

Sports

NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Barry Wilner
The NFL still plans to hold training camps on time beginning in late July, though contingency plans are in place.

Sports

ACC Commissioner John Swofford stepping down after 24 years

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ralph D. Russo
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years.

Sports

Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Steve Reed
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

Sports

CSRA basketball coaches talk shot clock

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Josey's Jawan Bailey, Grovetown's Darren Douglas, and Cross Creek's Kim Schlein talk about the impact of the shot clock on Georgia high school basketball.

News

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

Sports

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.