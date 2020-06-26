Advertisement

McDuffie County shooting claims 1 life

Police
Police
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting early today in the McDuffie County community of Dearing.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshots in the 4500 block of Hillman Gay Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male inside a home.

It appeared he died as a result of a gunshot wound, authorities reported.

The sheriff’s agency asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the case.

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Ooffice and the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office are also working on the case.

MORE | Victim identified in overnight fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Brian Kemp will sign GA’s hate crime bill at 2 p.m.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the state’s new hate crime bill in a Friday afternoon ceremony, according to his office.

Politics

It could cost $800M and take 5 years to bring high-speed internet to all S.C. homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Internet access is key to students’ success with distance learning.

News

Tension flares over firefighter issues in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tension ran high during the city of Augusta’s virtual meeting with the Augusta Fire Department this week.

Politics

As politicians face off in D.C., local police open to reform

Updated: 3 hours ago
While there’s a lot of disagreement in Washington on how to approach police reform, law enforcement agencies in the CSRA are open to it.

Latest News

News

Local athletic director resigns after 2 offensive online posts

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Columbia County School District accepted the resignation of Lakeside High School Athletic Director Jody Hilley, effective immediately.

News

1 person trapped after vehicle hits tree in Aiken County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Rescuers responded early this morning to a crash that had at least one person trapped inside a vehicle outside North Augusta.

Crime

Victim identified in overnight fatal shooting at Augusta shopping center

Updated: 7 hours ago
A male victim died after suffering two gunshot wounds at a shopping center at 1347 Augusta West Parkway.

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Fireworks prohibited on Corps lands and waters

Updated: 13 hours ago
With Independence Day approaching, Corps of Engineers officials remind visitors, campers and private dock owners that using fireworks on Corps lands and waters is prohibited by long-standing regulations.

News

New wave of local brides rushing to altar after previous cancellations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Wedding season is about to get even crazier this year as a wave of “displaced brides,” whose weddings were canceled due to the shutdown, rush to the alter.