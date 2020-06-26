McDuffie County shooting claims 1 life

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting early today in the McDuffie County community of Dearing.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshots in the 4500 block of Hillman Gay Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male inside a home.

It appeared he died as a result of a gunshot wound, authorities reported.

The sheriff’s agency asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the case.

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Ooffice and the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office are also working on the case.

